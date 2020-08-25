PAM POPPER AND PEGGY HALL - DYNAMIC DUO!

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This hour-long special interview first streamed live on Facebook and I wanted to make sure you saw it here. I'll be bringing you more special hour-long videos on my (upcoming) Patreon page so you'll be able to dive deeper into this important information (and I can keep it safe from the naysayers).
I appreciate your help! You HEALTHY AMERICANS are awesome, and your support helps keep this ship afloat! www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action. www.paypal.me/peggyhall