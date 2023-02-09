SpaceX, Starlink und Borshchevik GERMAN

Create New Account
SpaceX, Starlink und Borshchevik
Connect the dots GERMAN:

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/spacex-curbed-ukraines-use-starlink-internet-drones-company-president-2023-02-09/

https://mkpborshchevik.ru/

...They have done some­thing that the Amer­ic­an de­sign­ers of Starlink ter­min­als thought was im­possible. Their new truck-moun­ted sys­tem, Borschev­ik, is able to pin­point the loc­a­tions of act­ive Starlink ter­min­als with­in a 180º sec­tor and a 10km ra­di­us to an ac­cur­acy of 5m. It is a pass­ive sys­tem, mean­ing that it can­not be dis­covered us­ing the sig­nal it sends be­cause it doesn't send any. The truck is a small, mov­ing tar­get and the sys­tem does its job in two minutes if sta­tion­ary and in 15 minutes if moved from point to point, tar­get­ing a max­im­um of 64 Starlink ter­min­als at a time. The tar­get­ing in­form­a­tion is then trans­mit­ted to ar­til­lery and mis­sile bat­ter­ies auto­mat­ic­ally.

So far, the res­ults have been very pos­it­ive: Bor­shchev­ik has been able to loc­ate not just care­fully cam­ou­flaged ar­til­lery em­place­ments but also gath­er­ings of for­eign mer­cen­ar­ies (who are, no doubt, in­ter­net ad­dicts) and de­tach­ments of Ukrain­i­an in­fantry (who can't fight without NATO telling them where to go and in which dir­ec­tion to dir­ect their fire). These po­s­i­tions were flattened then either us­ing mul­tiple-launch rock­et sys­tems of guided mis­sile sys­tems such as Krasno­pol....

