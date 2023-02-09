SpaceX, Starlink und Borshchevik GERMAN

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Connect the dots GERMAN:
https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/spacex-curbed-ukraines-use-starlink-internet-drones-company-president-2023-02-09/
https://mkpborshchevik.ru/
...They have done something that the American designers of Starlink terminals thought was impossible. Their new truck-mounted system, Borschevik, is able to pinpoint the locations of active Starlink terminals within a 180º sector and a 10km radius to an accuracy of 5m. It is a passive system, meaning that it cannot be discovered using the signal it sends because it doesn't send any. The truck is a small, moving target and the system does its job in two minutes if stationary and in 15 minutes if moved from point to point, targeting a maximum of 64 Starlink terminals at a time. The targeting information is then transmitted to artillery and missile batteries automatically.
So far, the results have been very positive: Borshchevik has been able to locate not just carefully camouflaged artillery emplacements but also gatherings of foreign mercenaries (who are, no doubt, internet addicts) and detachments of Ukrainian infantry (who can't fight without NATO telling them where to go and in which direction to direct their fire). These positions were flattened then either using multiple-launch rocket systems of guided missile systems such as Krasnopol....