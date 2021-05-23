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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 24:18-32
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The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 12 - LUKE 24:18-32
REVEALED – Jesus Reveals His Identity To Those Seeking Him.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
FIRST THOUGHTS
Math can be frustrating until something finally clicks, and it all makes sense We may have difficulty figuring out how to use a tool and then suddenly we get it. We may even have trouble remembering how we know someone until they do or say something that triggers our memory. Some people have a hard time understanding Jesus' death, burial, and resurrection. Jesus is ready to reveal the truth to those who seek Him.
Session 12 - LUKE 24:18-32
REVEALED – Jesus Reveals His Identity To Those Seeking Him.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
FIRST THOUGHTS
Math can be frustrating until something finally clicks, and it all makes sense We may have difficulty figuring out how to use a tool and then suddenly we get it. We may even have trouble remembering how we know someone until they do or say something that triggers our memory. Some people have a hard time understanding Jesus' death, burial, and resurrection. Jesus is ready to reveal the truth to those who seek Him.
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