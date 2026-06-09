What Success Looks Like in 2040, an interview with Marcus Suess

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What would success look like for electric equipment by 2040? One answer stood out: reaching parity with diesel sales. When electric machines become the obvious choice for millions of operators, the industrial revolution won't be coming—it will already be here.
#2040Vision #ElectricFuture #Innovation #HeavyEquipment #CleanEnergy #Technology #FutureOfWork #IndustrialRevolution
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