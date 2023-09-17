DID THEY GET YOU TOO? SHOCKING "REVELATIONS" YOU HAVE TO CHECK OUT !!!

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/NEWSMAX/status/1703480192231202932 https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/2023-09-17_08-48-57.png?itok=FoeofKSi https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1703464465784541471 https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/12/us/christopher-columbus-slavery-disease-trnd/index.html https://www.christianity.com/wiki/people/10-things-you-need-to-know-about-constantine-the-great.html https://gsp.yale.edu/case-studies/colonial-genocides-project/hispaniola https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/letter-showing-pope-pius-xii-detailed-information-german-103245486 https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/07/25/pope-francis-apology-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-scandal/ https://www.insider.com/crazy-popes-in-history-2017-1 https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2015/09/24/7-wicked-popes-and-the-terrible-things-they-did/ https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8d/a9/06/8da906b6ce99dffb327e41f3699f72a9.jpg https://fatima911.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/img_4296.jpg https://theeducator.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Chronological-History-of-Freemasonry-Dec-2017.pdf https://sirbacon.org/Mather_KJV/Bacon_KJV.html https://www.aap.com.au/factcheck/conspiracy-over-who-edited-king-james-bible-a-case-of-too-much-bacon/ https://www.britannica.com/story/what-is-the-most-widely-practiced-religion-in-the-world https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/23/books/review-francis-bacon-revelations-mark-stevens-annalyn-swan.html https://www.blog.moriel.org/religions-and-cults-1/ruckmanism/18324-king-james-the-founder-of-freemason-lodges.html https://thehistorianshut.com/2017/05/31/constantine-the-great-was-a-brutal-roman-emperor/ https://www.vox.com/2014/10/13/6957875/christopher-columbus-murderer-tyrant-scoundrel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lorenzo_de%27_Medici https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amerigo_Vespucci https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/turkey-could-part-ways-eu-erdogan https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/poland-hungary-slovakia-extend-ban-ukrainian-grain-exports-hitting-out-eu-leadership https://www.ttnews.com/articles/panama-canal-congestion https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/mississippi-river-barge-rate-highest-decade-time-year-drought-crisis-worsens https://owlcation.com/humanities/25-Facts-about-Vlad-Tepes-the-Impaler

