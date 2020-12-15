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Michigan Hearing: a poll worker testifies so many strange things happening in the counting room, incl. numbers of mail-in ballots
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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51 views • December 15, 2020
Michigan Hearing: a poll worker testifies so many strange things happening in the counting room, incl. numbers of mail-in ballots are in sequence, the ballots were mailed from the same street in the same city, no date stamps on envelopes, but the supervisor just criticize whoever challenge those abnormal things
12/2/2020密歇根州听证会：一名监票员作证，计票现场出现各种诡异现象，邮件选票都是连号的，邮寄地址是同一城市同一街道、没有日期、邮戳等等，但负责计票的主管却视而不见
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