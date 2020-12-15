Michigan Hearing: a poll worker testifies so many strange things happening in the counting room, incl. numbers of mail-in ballots

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12/2/2020密歇根州听证会：一名监票员作证，计票现场出现各种诡异现象，邮件选票都是连号的，邮寄地址是同一城市同一街道、没有日期、邮戳等等，但负责计票的主管却视而不见
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
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