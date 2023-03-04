The Govt's efforts to hide investigation into COVID vaccine injuries | MALONE at CPAC 2023

Dr Robert Malone speaks about the government's efforts to hide ANY investigation into the side effects of the COVID vaccine.
"What we have here is a clear, unequivocal story of chronic government overreach over the last 3 years."
