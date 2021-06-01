GATES AT EPSTEIN'S PEDOPHILE PLAYGROUND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Why isn't the FBI investigating and questioning gates' extremely suspicious ultra close relationship with Epstein?
Who in the American media and intelligence agencies are protecting Gates and covering up this explosive pedophile and bio-terrorist ties?
We need to focus on this enemy and ALL of this Bio-Terrorist pedophile's supporters. Anyone providing safe haven for Gates needs to pay and we need to start making the lists of who has been covering up Gates' crimes against humanity and what appears to be extensive proximity to persons and locations involved in child rape.
I urge ALL investigators to focus their efforts - lets get Gates! Let's get him! Gates needs to go down and then we get Fauci next!
Gates should have just enjoyed his billions, he made a big mistake. Gates thought he could run a global Bio-Terrorist eugenicist depopulation scheme. Thats where he reached too far and now he will pay.