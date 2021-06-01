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GATES AT EPSTEIN'S PEDOPHILE PLAYGROUND
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313 views • June 01, 2021
Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space




Why isn't the FBI investigating and questioning gates' extremely suspicious ultra close relationship with Epstein?
Who in the American media and intelligence agencies are protecting Gates and covering up this explosive pedophile and bio-terrorist ties?
We need to focus on this enemy and ALL of this Bio-Terrorist pedophile's supporters. Anyone providing safe haven for Gates needs to pay and we need to start making the lists of who has been covering up Gates' crimes against humanity and what appears to be extensive proximity to persons and locations involved in child rape.
I urge ALL investigators to focus their efforts - lets get Gates! Let's get him! Gates needs to go down and then we get Fauci next!
Gates should have just enjoyed his billions, he made a big mistake. Gates thought he could run a global Bio-Terrorist eugenicist depopulation scheme. Thats where he reached too far and now he will pay.
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childrenliesfbihuman traffickingciasexgirlspedophilebill gatesjeffrey epsteinmelinda gatesharry vox - unsafe space
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