WARNING ABOUT DEMONIC VIDEO GAMES EXPOSED WITH THE BIBLE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST 2026

Acts 3:18-20 (KJV) But those things, which God before had shewed by the mouth of all his prophets, that Christ should suffer, he hath so fulfilled. Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord; And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: