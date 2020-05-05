COVID - FIRES & WATER - "Merging" Disasters NOW

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This video is a clip from a more in depth interview with Deborah on Israeli News Live. To listen to this interview in its entirety click on this link: https://youtu.be/-VJzjPB0N3E
Article:
"North Coast braces for a fire season clouded by pandemic and scrambled by precautions"
https://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/10...
Mega Drought Article discussed in this video clip:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/weathe...
Water is a Renewable. We are NOT running OUT of Water:
Go To http://primarywater.org
Fire and Power Outage Preparedness Meeting with Retired Fire Captain:
https://youtu.be/bwM0fVy6RR0
GET Prepared for WATER Restrictions- 55 Gallons per person per day and by 2030 and down to 50 Gallons per person per day:
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fa...
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fa...
"The average American’s eight-minute shower uses 17 gallons. An old top-loading washer will use approximately 40 to 45 gallons, while modern high-efficiency models only use 14 to 25 gallons, according to the Alliance for Water Efficiency.” Quote taken from the following article:
https://www.sacbee.com/news/californi...
The Term “MEGA DROUGHT” is going to be getting mentioned More and More WORLDWIDE. Be Prepared! Get To WATER. GET TO PRIMARY WATER.
WATCH:
Primary Water EXPLAINED - Why We Do Not have a Water Shortage:
https://youtu.be/AUaPleXoK8E
Primary Water is Why We are NOT RUNNING OUT OF WATER:
https://youtu.be/hZIJGYPyuew
Orgins of Water:
https://youtu.be/MH942Ksrw28
WATER MEETING- Water Crisis Hoax Explained:
https://youtu.be/Eo3Xq_XYGoU
Millions to DIE - “Primary Water Restricted”:
https://youtu.be/ymDrxdK-oWs
Water Crisis Debunked in 3 Minutes:
https://youtu.be/ExfQY80Zm_w
For MORE Information go to: http://stopthecrime.net/wp/category/f...