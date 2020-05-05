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COVID - FIRES & WATER - "Merging" Disasters NOW
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111 views • May 05, 2020
StopTheCrime.net NEW

This video is a clip from a more in depth interview with Deborah on Israeli News Live. To listen to this interview in its entirety click on this link: https://youtu.be/-VJzjPB0N3E

Article:
"North Coast braces for a fire season clouded by pandemic and scrambled by precautions"
https://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/10...

Mega Drought Article discussed in this video clip:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/weathe...

Water is a Renewable. We are NOT running OUT of Water:
Go To http://primarywater.org

Fire and Power Outage Preparedness Meeting with Retired Fire Captain:
https://youtu.be/bwM0fVy6RR0

GET Prepared for WATER Restrictions- 55 Gallons per person per day and by 2030 and down to 50 Gallons per person per day:
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fa...

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fa...

"The average American’s eight-minute shower uses 17 gallons. An old top-loading washer will use approximately 40 to 45 gallons, while modern high-efficiency models only use 14 to 25 gallons, according to the Alliance for Water Efficiency.” Quote taken from the following article:
https://www.sacbee.com/news/californi...

The Term “MEGA DROUGHT” is going to be getting mentioned More and More WORLDWIDE. Be Prepared! Get To WATER. GET TO PRIMARY WATER.

WATCH:
Primary Water EXPLAINED - Why We Do Not have a Water Shortage:
https://youtu.be/AUaPleXoK8E

Primary Water is Why We are NOT RUNNING OUT OF WATER:
https://youtu.be/hZIJGYPyuew

Orgins of Water:
https://youtu.be/MH942Ksrw28

WATER MEETING- Water Crisis Hoax Explained:
https://youtu.be/Eo3Xq_XYGoU

Millions to DIE - “Primary Water Restricted”:
https://youtu.be/ymDrxdK-oWs

Water Crisis Debunked in 3 Minutes:
https://youtu.be/ExfQY80Zm_w

For MORE Information go to: http://stopthecrime.net/wp/category/f...
Keywords
deborah tavareswateragenda 2030firesclimate crisiscovidstopthecrime net
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