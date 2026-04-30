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US-Iran War: What Would George Washington Say About America’s Conflict Today? Lessons on War & Unity
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In an era of escalating global tensions, the steady voice of George Washington offers enduring guidance. As the Father of Our Country and its first commander-in-chief, Washington forged his philosophy through the fires of revolution and the quiet discipline of peacetime leadership. His core principles—unwavering duty, personal humility, strategic restraint, and the sacred importance of national unity—remain strikingly relevant to America’s present-day challenges with Iran.


Drawing directly from Washington’s Farewell Address, his military correspondence, and his presidential writings, this reflection examines how the man who led a fledgling nation to victory would counsel restraint in the face of provocation, emphasize the heavy cost of war, and warn against the dangers of factional division that could weaken the republic from within. Washington understood that true leadership demands self-mastery, measured judgment, and a deep commitment to the long-term survival of the nation over short-term glory or partisan gain.


At a time when headlines fuel division and saber-rattling grows louder, Washington’s wisdom reminds us that sacrifice must be purposeful, alliances must be prudent, and unity must be fiercely guarded. His example calls leaders—and citizens—to rise above momentary passions and act with the calm foresight that once secured America’s freedom.


If this reflection on Washington’s philosophy moved you, give it a thumbs up, share it with friends who value history and principled leadership, subscribe for more timeless insights, and comment below: What do you think Washington would advise America today?


Read the transcript https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/us-iran-war-what-would-george-washington

View the other Authors Speaking on this subject https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9


#WashingtonWisdom #LeadershipInWar #AmericanFounders #DutyAndSacrifice #AvoidFactionalism

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