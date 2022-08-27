FBI Targeting Project Veritas Over Ashley Biden's Diary

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It's ironic that the diary reveals Joe Biden forced his young daughter to take showers with him, his son is a degenerate criminal, yet it's Project Veritas that's getting investigated over it. We discussed this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show.