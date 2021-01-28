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5 Minute Speech that Got Judge Napolitano Fired from Fox News
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1154 views • January 28, 2021
commies did not like me copying what the commies missed in their delete rapage and everyone that do things they do not like you ar their enemy but when you meet them alone they shit their pants. french and atinamericans have never been smart and never be.
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