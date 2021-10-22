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Cancer's Progression Through the Body and the Primary Tumor's Metastasis Impact on the Body with Yibin Kang
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21 views • October 22, 2021
How can we gain a better understanding surrounding the control over metastasis throughout the body? Through mouse and human study, we can start to understand why and how tumors metastasize.
Press play to learn:
How tumors metastasize once the primary tumor is removed
Why metastatic cancer is so dangerous
What makes a tumor cell survive in unfavorable conditions
Yibin Kang, a Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis Professor of Molecular Biology, shares his work with cancer metastasis and finding solutions to mitigate risks within humans once the primary tumor has been removed.
While everyone knows the danger of cancer and how it can affect the body, it may be revealed that metastatic cancer is the real killer. Since it is much harder to control the spread and location of metastasis, treatment can be challenging to pinpoint, leaving the patient vulnerable.
Since the nature of cancer remains a relative mystery, the mathematical analysis may shed light on the ins and outs of the disease. Furthermore, by removing the silos of study surrounding cancer, collaboration is the hope to find future solutions.
For more information, search for @yibinkang on Twitter.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
How tumors metastasize once the primary tumor is removed
Why metastatic cancer is so dangerous
What makes a tumor cell survive in unfavorable conditions
Yibin Kang, a Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis Professor of Molecular Biology, shares his work with cancer metastasis and finding solutions to mitigate risks within humans once the primary tumor has been removed.
While everyone knows the danger of cancer and how it can affect the body, it may be revealed that metastatic cancer is the real killer. Since it is much harder to control the spread and location of metastasis, treatment can be challenging to pinpoint, leaving the patient vulnerable.
Since the nature of cancer remains a relative mystery, the mathematical analysis may shed light on the ins and outs of the disease. Furthermore, by removing the silos of study surrounding cancer, collaboration is the hope to find future solutions.
For more information, search for @yibinkang on Twitter.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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