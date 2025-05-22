Boxer Georgia O’Connor Dies at 23 | Gold Medalist’s Courageous Final Fight Remembered

Georgia O’Connor, the 23-year-old British boxing prodigy and Commonwealth Youth Games gold medalist, has tragically passed away after a brave battle with cancer.





O’Connor, who was undefeated in her professional career and admired for her courage inside and outside the ring, revealed her diagnosis earlier this year. She had previously fought ulcerative colitis and never let her health challenges define her.





Just weeks before her passing, she married her partner Adriano and changed her surname to Cardinali. Tributes have poured in from the boxing community, including promoters, teammates, and fans.





Rest in peace, Georgia — a true warrior whose story will never be forgotten. 🥊💔





