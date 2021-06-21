© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are they Real Doctors or do they just Play them on TV [21.06.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • June 21, 2021
Michael Jones - 12 hours ago
So parents must play Russian roulette with their children, as must adults play Russian roulette with their lives because of these doctors who do not deserve to have any respect at all.
Even if it is 1 in 1000 chance of getting "mild" symptoms, is that not Russian roulette?
Once that garbage is in your body, you are not going to be able to get it out.
Like an unwanted house guest, they are there to stay!
11,107 views•jun 21, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
73.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G9p0FsnM3fk
www.acallforanuprising.com
So parents must play Russian roulette with their children, as must adults play Russian roulette with their lives because of these doctors who do not deserve to have any respect at all.
Even if it is 1 in 1000 chance of getting "mild" symptoms, is that not Russian roulette?
Once that garbage is in your body, you are not going to be able to get it out.
Like an unwanted house guest, they are there to stay!
11,107 views•jun 21, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
73.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G9p0FsnM3fk
www.acallforanuprising.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.