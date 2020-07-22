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Planning Without Worry
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2 views • July 22, 2020
Streams Ministries
In this excerpt from September 2012's "Beyond with John Paul", John Paul Jackson responds to a viewers' question regarding disaster preparation and the issue of fear. He also reveals the most important thing to have in ANY situation!
Beyond is a part of Streams TV Plus, a discipleship program that bring new and exclusive content every month to members.
Find out more at www.streamsministries.com!
In this excerpt from September 2012's "Beyond with John Paul", John Paul Jackson responds to a viewers' question regarding disaster preparation and the issue of fear. He also reveals the most important thing to have in ANY situation!
Beyond is a part of Streams TV Plus, a discipleship program that bring new and exclusive content every month to members.
Find out more at www.streamsministries.com!
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