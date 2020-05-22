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Intelligence of Nature: Dr. Zach Bush ITNJ Witness Testimony
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60 views • May 22, 2020
Dr. Zach Bush, MD is applying the rigor of science, strength of humanity, and the intelligence of nature to transform our health & our world. This message was heard as part of the Commission of Inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere, June 24, 2019.
Watch all the Indonesia testimonies https://commission.itnj.org
Watch all the Indonesia testimonies https://commission.itnj.org
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