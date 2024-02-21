Create New Account
Dire Warning ⚠️ Sheriff Lamb at the National Sheriffs Association Winter Conf in D.C.
Ben Bergquam speaks with 5 Sheriffs from 4 different border states all with dire warning to America. Listen to this and please share with anyone else who will listen!


#BidenBorderInvasion

#NationalSheriffsAssociation


Sheriff Lamb @sherifflamb1 - Arizona

Sheriff Jim Skinner - Texas

Sheriff Corey Helton - New Mexico

Sheriff Benny Martinez - Texas

Sheriff Kieran Donahue - Idaho


Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

