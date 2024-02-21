Dire Warning ⚠️ Sheriff Lamb at the National Sheriffs Association Winter Conf in D.C.

Ben Bergquam speaks with 5 Sheriffs from 4 different border states all with dire warning to America. Listen to this and please share with anyone else who will listen!
#BidenBorderInvasion
#NationalSheriffsAssociation
Sheriff Lamb @sherifflamb1 - Arizona
Sheriff Jim Skinner - Texas
Sheriff Corey Helton - New Mexico
Sheriff Benny Martinez - Texas
Sheriff Kieran Donahue - Idaho
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
