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Does God Care What Religion We Belong To?
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11 views • February 12, 2022
Does God care what religion we belong to? Hopefully not, since that would be a very silly and arbitrary way of determining who is good and who is bad. In reality, God looks at the heart of every person and compares it to Jesus. Those who are sincerely trying to follow Jesus will be considered righteous. But, those who reject Jesus will not be considered righteous.
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