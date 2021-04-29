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Corstet - Book Review: Malcolm Gladwell - The Bomber Mafia, Pt 1, 04-29-21
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10 views • April 29, 2021
Dr. Corsi reviews the controversial new book by Malcolm Gladwell - The Bomber Mafia.
In part one of this book review, Dr. Corsi provides introductory material, and an interesting biblical perspective on good versus evil.
To what lengths should we go to defeat evil?
What constraints on our conduct should we impose if the result may actually being catastrophic if we do not act in a harsh way?
"War is all Hell." - General William Tecumseh Sherman. Join us for this provocative discussion.
Go to corstet.com for more information.
In part one of this book review, Dr. Corsi provides introductory material, and an interesting biblical perspective on good versus evil.
To what lengths should we go to defeat evil?
What constraints on our conduct should we impose if the result may actually being catastrophic if we do not act in a harsh way?
"War is all Hell." - General William Tecumseh Sherman. Join us for this provocative discussion.
Go to corstet.com for more information.
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