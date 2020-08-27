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Trans-Humanism: Assimilating Evil (An Important Message of Truth at the Time of the End)
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42 views • August 27, 2020
King James Bible references: 1 Corinthians 1:27; Psalm 37:30-40
Human Germ-Line Gene Editing (pubMed)
GMO Mosquitoes:
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/750-million-gm-mosquitoes-will-be-released-in-the-florida-keys-67855
Nano-particle Vaccines: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2019.00022/full
Spiro Skouras, interviewing Dr. Andrew Kaufman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-R8xlr7pjgI&;t=1166s
Dr. Carrie Madej:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs&;feature=youtu.be
Fact checking the Coronavirus/5G hypothesis video:
https://www.corbettreport.com/fact-checking-the-5g-coronavirus-hypothesis/
Previous Earthen Vessels YT Channel video series on this topic, "Behind the Mask: Cannibalism & Control":
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyEAWDX4PavzlbCrD60IwnqWKfauhhGb_
Previous Earthen Vessels You Tube Channel series: "The Test":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrTUSyqF3Hg&;list=PLyEAWDX4PavwB_lEWu07vAzYcfq65sLU-
Abby Elizabeth may emailed at: [email protected]
Human Germ-Line Gene Editing (pubMed)
GMO Mosquitoes:
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/750-million-gm-mosquitoes-will-be-released-in-the-florida-keys-67855
Nano-particle Vaccines: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2019.00022/full
Spiro Skouras, interviewing Dr. Andrew Kaufman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-R8xlr7pjgI&;t=1166s
Dr. Carrie Madej:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs&;feature=youtu.be
Fact checking the Coronavirus/5G hypothesis video:
https://www.corbettreport.com/fact-checking-the-5g-coronavirus-hypothesis/
Previous Earthen Vessels YT Channel video series on this topic, "Behind the Mask: Cannibalism & Control":
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyEAWDX4PavzlbCrD60IwnqWKfauhhGb_
Previous Earthen Vessels You Tube Channel series: "The Test":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrTUSyqF3Hg&;list=PLyEAWDX4PavwB_lEWu07vAzYcfq65sLU-
Abby Elizabeth may emailed at: [email protected]
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