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4/28/18 OUTRAGE!! ALFIE'S Murder, DEPORT Mullah GULEN NOW! Reset? US Black-0UT DRILL
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12 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/28/18 Despite multiple attempts to load part one of this video that deals with General Flynn, his knowledge of pedogate, the Radical Islamist Mullah Gulen and "Pastor" Andrew C. Brunson, currently imprisoned in Turkey and being used as leverage for the extradition of international jihadist, Gulen, YT will not let YAFTV load the video. It has been repeatedly rejected during processing.
Meanwhile, Alfie Evans was executed last night by the European Union for his crime of being ill. Despite a clear plan to treat his "rare mitochondrial disease", Alfie was put to death in a worldwide death ritual meant to condition everyone into accepting medical tyranny over our very right to live or die.
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WE ARE FREE!!
4/28/18 Despite multiple attempts to load part one of this video that deals with General Flynn, his knowledge of pedogate, the Radical Islamist Mullah Gulen and "Pastor" Andrew C. Brunson, currently imprisoned in Turkey and being used as leverage for the extradition of international jihadist, Gulen, YT will not let YAFTV load the video. It has been repeatedly rejected during processing.
Meanwhile, Alfie Evans was executed last night by the European Union for his crime of being ill. Despite a clear plan to treat his "rare mitochondrial disease", Alfie was put to death in a worldwide death ritual meant to condition everyone into accepting medical tyranny over our very right to live or die.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE!!
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