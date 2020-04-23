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Unicorn Killer & Founder of Earth Day found dead
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110 views • April 23, 2020
Unicorn Killer & Founder of Earth Day found dead.
Conservatives remind leftists that they worship a cold blooded murderer and that fossil fuels are all-natural, truly green energy, and coal can now create electricity with ZERO emissions.
Celebrate Earth day by filling up your car and going on a road trip!!
Embrace fossil fuels for a green America and healthy future!
Conservatives remind leftists that they worship a cold blooded murderer and that fossil fuels are all-natural, truly green energy, and coal can now create electricity with ZERO emissions.
Celebrate Earth day by filling up your car and going on a road trip!!
Embrace fossil fuels for a green America and healthy future!
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