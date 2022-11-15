3 Years Of Boots 👢& Sacrifice 💪

This video and many others can be found here 👇👇👇
https://t.me/darkskywatcher74
Paul has over 3 years of Boots on the Border sacrifice and you can contact him on his channel to help.
#VOP has the infrastructure, experience, and accurate intelligence to combat child trafficking so there remains no excuse for inaction.
Become a David confronting Goliath.
Fight for the children.
Fight for the suffering.
Fight for the truth.
[email protected]
#BORDERWARSAZ
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.
Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣
I can also be found on
Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok
Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body at a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Heavy Metal Detox Spray https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.