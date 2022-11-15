3 Years Of Boots 👢& Sacrifice 💪

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This video and many others can be found here 👇👇👇
https://t.me/darkskywatcher74
Paul has over 3 years of Boots on the Border sacrifice and you can contact him on his channel to help.
#VOP has the infrastructure, experience, and accurate intelligence to combat child trafficking so there remains no excuse for inaction.
Become a David confronting Goliath.
Fight for the children.
Fight for the suffering.
Fight for the truth.
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