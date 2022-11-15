Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3 Years Of Boots 👢& Sacrifice 💪
23 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 14 days ago |

This video and many others can be found here 👇👇👇

https://t.me/darkskywatcher74

Paul has over 3 years of Boots on the Border sacrifice and you can contact him on his channel to help.

#VOP has the infrastructure, experience, and accurate intelligence to combat child trafficking so there remains no excuse for inaction.

Become a David confronting Goliath.

Fight for the children.
Fight for the suffering.
Fight for the truth.

[email protected]

#BORDERWARSAZ

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.

Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣

I can also be found on

Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok

Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body at a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Heavy Metal Detox Spray  https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/


Keywords
human traffickingarizonaborder wallpedophilespandemicinvasionterroristschild traffickingcarteltucsonchild traffickersboots on the groundvopveterans on patrolarizona borderpima countyunaccompanied minorshumane bordersdrug smugglerslewis arthurarizona mexico borderpaul floresarizona deserttrafficking corridorsgun runners

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket