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Quercetin - Immune Booster, Lung Cleanser, and Powerful Antioxidant
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1718 views • March 03, 2022
Lung health has never been as important as it is now. Enjoy this quick presentation where I break down the science behind cleansing your respiratory system, why shopping organic is so important, and free tips to support your immune system!
Focused around our Global Healing product, Quercetin, this is a naturally occurring antioxidant found in many plant foods such as onions, cranberries, berries, and leafy greens.
For decades, Quercetin has been used to support the immune and respiratory systems. Global Healing’s Plant-Based Quercetin is made with a patented, highly bioavailable form of quercetin called Quercefit®️ to strengthen your body’s defense against free radicals, stubborn allergens, and harmful organisms.
Our Plant-Based Quercetin is formulated with an enhanced phytosome delivery method that increases your body’s ability to absorb active Quercetin up to 20 times higher than standard quercetin, meaning you’ll get the most out of this powerful antioxidant.
Shop Organic Quercetin here ➤➤ https://globalhealing.com/products/qu...
Learn about 'The Root Cause of Disease' through The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
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Dr. Group’s Educational Platform & Online Community:
The Global Healing Institute
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to member-only Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
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Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored News - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
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His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Focused around our Global Healing product, Quercetin, this is a naturally occurring antioxidant found in many plant foods such as onions, cranberries, berries, and leafy greens.
For decades, Quercetin has been used to support the immune and respiratory systems. Global Healing’s Plant-Based Quercetin is made with a patented, highly bioavailable form of quercetin called Quercefit®️ to strengthen your body’s defense against free radicals, stubborn allergens, and harmful organisms.
Our Plant-Based Quercetin is formulated with an enhanced phytosome delivery method that increases your body’s ability to absorb active Quercetin up to 20 times higher than standard quercetin, meaning you’ll get the most out of this powerful antioxidant.
Shop Organic Quercetin here ➤➤ https://globalhealing.com/products/qu...
Learn about 'The Root Cause of Disease' through The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group’s Educational Platform & Online Community:
The Global Healing Institute
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to member-only Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored News - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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