"Waking Up" by Sam Harris in 3 minutes 📖 Warp-speed reading

A rapid summary of the seminal passages from Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion. This book is less anti-religious than you might guess from its title. So this book is not like 250 pages just beating up on religion. It's really about meditation practice which is the solution to spirituality without religion. I suspect many religious people could read this book and will be better religious people for it.





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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