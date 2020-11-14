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Historic Friday Transmission: UN Announces Planetary Lockdown, Concentration Camps For Dissenters – FULL SHOW 11/13/20
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384 views • November 14, 2020
Only President Trump, Bolsonaro and We the Free People of planet Earth stand in the way of their world gov't depopulation plan. Alex Jones reports from deep in the swamp of DC on the eve of the Stop The Steal March on Saturday.
Tune in NOW as we discuss the agenda behind the latest Covid-19 lockdowns, which you notice have little to do with the virus because they’re intended to consolidate worldwide control of the population and financial systems:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Tune in NOW as we discuss the agenda behind the latest Covid-19 lockdowns, which you notice have little to do with the virus because they’re intended to consolidate worldwide control of the population and financial systems:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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