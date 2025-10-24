BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Healthy Helper
wolfburg
wolfburg
13 followers
15 views • 1 day ago
Upbeat country pop arrangement with playful acoustic guitar and bright piano for the verses, punctuated by snappy handclaps and brushed drums, Bass and fiddle join in the chorus, bringing fullness, Bridge adds a brief shuffle groove, keys and light organ, before a rousing, sing-along reprise

(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where sickness is big business, There's a helper, natural and pure, No side effects, no hidden agendas, A healthy helper, that's for sure. 🎵 🎵 From the earth, it comes to us, In every plant, in every tree, Vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, Nature's pharmacy, as free as can be. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Healthy Helper, Healthy Helper, Nature's gift, a healing song, In every bite, in every sip, Our bodies grow, all day long. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 It's not a pill, it's not a shot, No doctor's note, no co-pay, Just real food, grown from the earth, The healthy way, come what may. 🎵 🎵 It fights disease, it prevents illness, It reverses symptoms, day by day, With a little help from our friend, The Healthy Helper, come what may. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 No lies, no deceit, no hidden fees, Just honest food, as it should be, From the soil to the sun, to the plate, The Healthy Helper, pure and free. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Healthy Helper, Healthy Helper, Nature's gift, a healing song, In every bite, in every sip, Our bodies grow, all day long. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the Healthy Helper, May we all embrace its power, In every meal, in every snack, Let's choose the Healthy Helper, every hour. 🎵

Keywords
upbeat country pop arrangement with playful acoustic guitar and bright piano for the versespunctuated by snappy handclaps and brushed drumsbass and fiddle join in the chorusbringing fullnessbridge adds a brief shuffle groovekeys and light organbefore a rousingsing-along reprise
