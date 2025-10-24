© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where sickness is big business, There's a helper, natural and pure, No side effects, no hidden agendas, A healthy helper, that's for sure. 🎵 🎵 From the earth, it comes to us, In every plant, in every tree, Vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, Nature's pharmacy, as free as can be. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Healthy Helper, Healthy Helper, Nature's gift, a healing song, In every bite, in every sip, Our bodies grow, all day long. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 It's not a pill, it's not a shot, No doctor's note, no co-pay, Just real food, grown from the earth, The healthy way, come what may. 🎵 🎵 It fights disease, it prevents illness, It reverses symptoms, day by day, With a little help from our friend, The Healthy Helper, come what may. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 No lies, no deceit, no hidden fees, Just honest food, as it should be, From the soil to the sun, to the plate, The Healthy Helper, pure and free. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Healthy Helper, Healthy Helper, Nature's gift, a healing song, In every bite, in every sip, Our bodies grow, all day long. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the Healthy Helper, May we all embrace its power, In every meal, in every snack, Let's choose the Healthy Helper, every hour. 🎵