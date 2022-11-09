Create New Account
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 26 - Nano-Network: It doesn't Change What You Are Doing... It Changes You!
The Morgan Report
Published 20 days ago |

https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Today, we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale. Everything is being digitalized and monitored.

And you see the difference of the #4IR is it doesn't change what you are doing, it changes you. If you take genetic editing just as an example, it's you who are changed. And, of course, this has a big impact on your identity.

Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 26 - Nano-Network: It doesn't Change What You Are Doing... It Changes You!

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

