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SOCIOPATHS & LIBTARD SAVANTS
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31 views • January 20, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/sociopaths-libtard-savants-ms-king/
This program will entertain and enlighten you about one of the strangest paradoxes known to man......... ......the LIBTARD SAVANT, a group of intellectually gifted, but often socially retarded misfits, that when put into a position of power, can create absolute havoc when their lack of common sense is mixed with an over inflated ego, and desire to control society.
So who are the libtard savants, and why do I also link them with sociopaths?
Because they are often both libtards and sociopaths!
You see, libtard savants are often so consumed with their own importance and a sense that they are gifted with such extraordinary brilliance that they feel omnipotent.
This self importance is born out by their success and the fact that so many people will grovel at their feet and prostrate themselves to be part of their entourage.
America is being steam-rolled to oblivion, yet we continue to follow the very people that have facilitated our destruction.
Why? Because they are highly educated, rich, high up in government, control social media, or any number of questionable reasons that allow the fleecing to continue.
Like moths to the flame or sheep to the slaughter, we just keep following the same libtard savants and sociopaths that led us here in the first place.
Moreover, we do it with a disconnect from reality that has been carefully honed by the Power Elite and their useful idiots occupying many of the important government, academic, media and corporate positions that will profit from our destruction............or at least they think they will.
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
https://danhappel.com/power-of-seed-nutrition
This program will entertain and enlighten you about one of the strangest paradoxes known to man......... ......the LIBTARD SAVANT, a group of intellectually gifted, but often socially retarded misfits, that when put into a position of power, can create absolute havoc when their lack of common sense is mixed with an over inflated ego, and desire to control society.
So who are the libtard savants, and why do I also link them with sociopaths?
Because they are often both libtards and sociopaths!
You see, libtard savants are often so consumed with their own importance and a sense that they are gifted with such extraordinary brilliance that they feel omnipotent.
This self importance is born out by their success and the fact that so many people will grovel at their feet and prostrate themselves to be part of their entourage.
America is being steam-rolled to oblivion, yet we continue to follow the very people that have facilitated our destruction.
Why? Because they are highly educated, rich, high up in government, control social media, or any number of questionable reasons that allow the fleecing to continue.
Like moths to the flame or sheep to the slaughter, we just keep following the same libtard savants and sociopaths that led us here in the first place.
Moreover, we do it with a disconnect from reality that has been carefully honed by the Power Elite and their useful idiots occupying many of the important government, academic, media and corporate positions that will profit from our destruction............or at least they think they will.
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
https://danhappel.com/power-of-seed-nutrition
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