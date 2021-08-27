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Bill Gates talks about the “AMPED UP” vaccines causing killer side effects
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490 views • August 27, 2021
It's almost a threat. This is a plea for indemnification of future adverse side effects of the vaccination by Bill Gates. What he didn’t tell us was the long-term severity and the miscalculation of the numbers of people who would be affected. He thought it was going to be one in 15,000. The number is really one out of 322.
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