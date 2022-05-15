X22 REPORT Ep. 2775b - The Wizards, Guardians Of Intelligence, [Midterms], Start The Storm

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The Wizards, Guardians Of Intelligence, [Midterms], Start The Storm
The patriots are now moving forward with the plan, the storm is about to start and the wizards (guardians of intelligence) have it all. The people are building the grass roots movement and it cannot be stopped. Scavino sends a message that the next to fall is the Queen. The [DS] is in trouble they tried another [FF] to push gun control, this is not going to work, the people see the truth. Nothing can stop this, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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