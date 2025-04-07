BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How the Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves - Whitney Webb-The Glenn Beck Podcast-Ep 162
130 views • 3 weeks ago

Whitney Webb has uncovered some of the most terrifying stories of our lifetime. Her new two-volume book, “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein,” is no exception. In it, she examines Epstein’s network of corruption and power, fingering people you know, like Bill Clinton to Ghislaine Maxwell to people you should know, that are all part of the elaborate show. Her work on transhumanism has given her a unique perspective on the World Economic Forum and tech elites, including Elon Musk, and the dark future planned for humanity.

Make sure you check out her work, and work of others on the website: unlimitedhangout.com.


depopulationjeffrey epsteintranshumanism
