White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1996 - Kjersten Strang - Rigby is arrested

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kjersten was riding her e-bike in the curbside lane, when Rigby, who had a prior conviction for DUI, slammed into her with such force that her body landed on the hood of his car. Rigby kept driving for 8 blocks, before Kjersten’s body finally fell off. Rigby was arrested a mile away at a liquor store.