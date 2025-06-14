BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Methylene Blue Myths, Media Hype, and the Truth with Dr. Scott Sherr | SNH Podcast #121
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
653 followers
210 views • 13 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nwe7Ap57u5Y

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@snhpodcast


Methylene Blue Myths, Media Hype, and the Truth with Dr. Scott Sherr | SNH Podcast #121


In this episode of the Smarter Not Harder Podcast, Dr. Scott Sherr takes us on a solo deep dive into the myths, history, physiology, and media controversies surrounding methylene blue. From Blue Brains headlines to Huberman posts and clinical dosing strategies, Scott sets the record straight and unpacks why this molecule has become a lightning rod in health optimization conversations.


Whether you're new to methylene blue or need clarity on the latest internet debates, this episode gives you science-backed context and a refreshingly clinical perspective.


Join us as we delve into:

The history of methylene blue as an antimicrobial and mitochondrial optimizer

What methylene blue actually does inside your cells—and how it supports energy and detox

A breakdown of viral headlines like “Blue Brains” and their flawed interpretations

How Dr. Sherr uses methylene blue clinically and what most people get wrong about dosing


This episode is for you if:

You’re hearing conflicting information about methylene blue and want clarity

You want to understand how mitochondrial dysfunction impacts overall health

You’ve wondered whether synthetic = bad (spoiler: not always)

You want to know how to safely and effectively use methylene blue


You can also find this episode on…

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7Arukcg4jv8kGA93EvCpIh?si=-CYX-hGRTyq5EDbmjB9V7A&nd=1&dlsi=68733d8e10944a1e

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/methylene-blue-myths-media-hype-and-the-truth-with/id1663974629?i=1000705553798


Find more from Dr. Scott Sherr:

Instagram: drscottsherr

LinkedIn: drsherr


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue contraindicationsmethylene blue side effectsmethylene blue maoimethylene blue medicationmethylene blue dr scott sherrmethylene blue brain staindr scott sherrmethylene blue myths media hype and the truth with dr scott sherr snh podcast 121methylene blue mythsmethylene blue dr scott sherr interviewmethylene blue brain stain debunked
