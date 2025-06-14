© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Methylene Blue Myths, Media Hype, and the Truth with Dr. Scott Sherr | SNH Podcast #121
In this episode of the Smarter Not Harder Podcast, Dr. Scott Sherr takes us on a solo deep dive into the myths, history, physiology, and media controversies surrounding methylene blue. From Blue Brains headlines to Huberman posts and clinical dosing strategies, Scott sets the record straight and unpacks why this molecule has become a lightning rod in health optimization conversations.
Whether you're new to methylene blue or need clarity on the latest internet debates, this episode gives you science-backed context and a refreshingly clinical perspective.
Join us as we delve into:
The history of methylene blue as an antimicrobial and mitochondrial optimizer
What methylene blue actually does inside your cells—and how it supports energy and detox
A breakdown of viral headlines like “Blue Brains” and their flawed interpretations
How Dr. Sherr uses methylene blue clinically and what most people get wrong about dosing
This episode is for you if:
You’re hearing conflicting information about methylene blue and want clarity
You want to understand how mitochondrial dysfunction impacts overall health
You’ve wondered whether synthetic = bad (spoiler: not always)
You want to know how to safely and effectively use methylene blue
