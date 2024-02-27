Create New Account
What Are Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel Hiding? Testimony by Dr. Robert Malone
On Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led a roundtable discussion titled, “What are Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel Hiding?” Sen. Johnson and a panel of experts exposed the truth about how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and coverups. This discussion also shines a light on the failures and corruption of the global elite and their institutions.


WHAT: Panel discussion about the COVID Cartel coverup

WHO: Senator Ron Johnson, advocates, whistleblowers, medical experts, and doctors

WHEN: Feb. 26, 2024 / 9:00 AM ET


Watch the FULL mind-blowing hearing on #CHDTV 👇


https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/what-are-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-hiding-or-feb/ron-johnson-roundtable-discussion-feb-26/

