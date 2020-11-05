Massive Voter Fraud Alleged in Wisconsin and Michigan After Drop of 300,000 Ballots for Biden and ZERO for Trump

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President Trump correctly called out the liberal media for not calling Georgia or North Carolina.
In Pennsylvania Trump was ahead by nearly 700,000 votes.
In Michigan Trump was ahead by over 300,000 votes.
In Wisconsin Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.
Continued : https://humansarefree.com/2020/11/breaking-massive-voter-fraud-alleged-in-wisconsin-and-michigan-after-drop-of-300000-ballots-for-biden-and-zero-for-trump.html SEE BELOW FURTHER EVIDENCE OF VOTER FRAUD.
Further Info:
No way to have more votes cast than registered voters. Please share! :
https://twitter.com/carolroberts67/status/1324092268639408128?s=20
FiveThirtyEight says a batch of 23,277 votes in Philadelphia has been reported, all for Joe Biden – twitchy.com:
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/11/04/fivethirtyeight-says-a-batch-of-23277-votes-in-philadelphia-has-been-reported-all-for-joe-biden/?utm_content=buffer76af2&;utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer&fbclid=IwAR3iedcmqpCGrrXRh2oS1eORcIXY4rgV6hfgIe1plobo6Qwty5iETVYLTCU
BREAKING: Trump Files Lawsuit in Michigan, Announces Intervention in Pennsylvania:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/11/breaking-trump-files-lawsuit-in-michigan-announces-intervention-in-pennsylvania.html