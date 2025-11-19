Book of Romans Challenges Us to Serve, Fellowship, and Form Deep Community - Abi Byrd

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This holiday season, who can you bless or honor with God’s love? Abi Byrd is a speaker and the author of an eight-week devotional, You Stand in Grace - Devotions for Walking in Faith. Abi has seen firsthand how the Gospel has transformed lives and how community plays an integral role in honoring the Lord and blessing other Christians. Her devotional focuses on the rich Gospel truths of Romans. She points out that the book of Romans has a community aspect to it, and how this serves as an example of how important a healthy church community dynamic is. We want to be able to love each other and gather together in the Holy Spirit, even if we disagree, Abi says. We can’t do that if we’re on an island all by ourselves! Serve others in your church and community and discover how you’re blessed in the process.
TAKEAWAYS
Romans speaks very clearly about the marks of a true Christian, chief among them being love
Part of worshiping the Lord and honoring Him is coming together in fellowship with other believers
We should move toward people who are often excluded rather than away
We will be living in community in heaven - get started now and reach out to those around you
