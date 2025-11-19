BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Book of Romans Challenges Us to Serve, Fellowship, and Form Deep Community - Abi Byrd
Counter Culture Mom
2 views • 1 day ago


This holiday season, who can you bless or honor with God’s love? Abi Byrd is a speaker and the author of an eight-week devotional, You Stand in Grace - Devotions for Walking in Faith. Abi has seen firsthand how the Gospel has transformed lives and how community plays an integral role in honoring the Lord and blessing other Christians. Her devotional focuses on the rich Gospel truths of Romans. She points out that the book of Romans has a community aspect to it, and how this serves as an example of how important a healthy church community dynamic is. We want to be able to love each other and gather together in the Holy Spirit, even if we disagree, Abi says. We can’t do that if we’re on an island all by ourselves! Serve others in your church and community and discover how you’re blessed in the process.



TAKEAWAYS


Romans speaks very clearly about the marks of a true Christian, chief among them being love


Part of worshiping the Lord and honoring Him is coming together in fellowship with other believers


We should move toward people who are often excluded rather than away


We will be living in community in heaven - get started now and reach out to those around you



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

You Stand in Grace book: https://amzn.to/3XtqcGi


🔗 CONNECT WITH ABI BYRD

Website: https://www.abibyrd.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/absbyrd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abibyrd_speaks


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #abibyrd #communityservice #community #volunteer #service #givingback #nonprofit #volunteering #giveback #charity #love #volunteers #donate #communitysupport #makeadifference #helpingothers #leadership #philanthropy #communityfirst #communityoutreach #donation #nonprofitorganization #communityleader #bethechange


Keywords
biblejesuschristianschurchcommunityromansleadershiphelpingmentaldiscipleshipcharitydonateemotional healthdevotionalabi byrd
