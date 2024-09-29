Our NEWEST Sponsor

Escaping Demonic Space for the Creator’s Realm with Dustin Nemos, Founder, TheSerapeum.com DustinNemo.com

The murdered, Hollywood satanic-pedo whistleblower Isaac Kappy called Dustin a “BAMF” (look it up). Tracking and stopping the global kidnapping cult became one of the passions of Mr. Nemos, as well as supporting the “Q-plan,” that was undergirding the MAGA revolution.

Lately, Truthers have honored Dustin as one of the best analyzers regarding the nature of the global controllers and the “impossi-ball,” in which they attempt to trap us in a godless universe.

Nemos shares his vision of True Earth from a biblical perspective, which fuels his provocative conclusions connecting the Fallen Angels (Nephilim) to today’s “tribe” – the one that has a concerning and disproportionate amount of representation in the corridors of power across the globe.

By connecting demonic threats with a universe corrupted by a lying government agency (NASA – meaning “serpent” in Hebrew), Dustin has suffered more censorship than nearly any other truther. He prides himself in connecting the dots among all the rabbit holes and believes any hope in Trump is misplaced. Are we in the End Times as predicted in Revelations? Is there hope for the Great Awakening?