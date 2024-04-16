THE OOGA BOOGA 🚐💀 HABS GONE TOO BLOODY FAR!

@RyanAFournier - This happened 40 minutes from where I grew up.





A Good Samaritan named Jonathan Adam Lecompte, 38, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was killed in the incident while trying to stop a car jacking.





The thug, once realizing he couldn’t steal the vehicle he was going for, stole Jonathan’s truck and ran him over.





My heart breaks for the families and NC. Pray 🙏🏻





https://www.fayobserver.com/story/news/crime/2024/03/16/fayetteville-man-struck-and-killed-while-attempting-to-stop-carjacker-in-lumberton/72998161007/





Source: https://x.com/RyanAFournier/status/1779671116312711268





Thumbnail: https://thepostmillennial.com/man-brutally-run-down-by-car-jacker-after-trying-to-stop-vehicle-theft