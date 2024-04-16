Create New Account
THE OOGA BOOGA 🚐💀 HABS GONE TOO BLOODY FAR!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published a day ago

@RyanAFournier - This happened 40 minutes from where I grew up.


A Good Samaritan named Jonathan Adam Lecompte, 38, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was killed in the incident while trying to stop a car jacking.


The thug, once realizing he couldn’t steal the vehicle he was going for, stole Jonathan’s truck and ran him over.


My heart breaks for the families and NC. Pray 🙏🏻


https://www.fayobserver.com/story/news/crime/2024/03/16/fayetteville-man-struck-and-killed-while-attempting-to-stop-carjacker-in-lumberton/72998161007/


Source: https://x.com/RyanAFournier/status/1779671116312711268


Thumbnail: https://thepostmillennial.com/man-brutally-run-down-by-car-jacker-after-trying-to-stop-vehicle-theft

Keywords
good samaritanfayettevillecarjackingjonathan adam lecomptericky alex driggersooga booga

