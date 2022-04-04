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NO POTABLE WATER AT SAGUARO LAKE FPS BUT ILLEGALS THAT HATE US GET $5,000 VISA CARDS AT BORDER!
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92 views • April 04, 2022
Is this training for the "useless eaters?" Federal government employees/contractors spend billions on pork barrel projects, foreigners that hate us and experimental injections, face diapers claiming it's for our health.
If the government swamp creatures cared about our health, there would be running/potable water at our taxpayer paid govt. run park service facilities in the Arizona desert. During my 25+ mile hike(carrying 50 pounds of gear with no towns nearby to get water)I became extremely dehydrated expecting/needing water at at least one of three FPS facilities(Federal Park Service). Not one offered potable water but 2 were charging $12 "permit" fees to use our park.
The toilets at OHV and salt river NPS had no running water or electricity. The Saguaro Lake NPS had several toilet buildings all closed with no potable water!
There was a Sheriff station at Saguaro Lake with 6+ sheriffs deputies harassing visitors and fining them for not paying $12 permit fees(a law enforcement vehicle also stalked me because I was a walkin looking for potable water). I observed about half the visitors were probable illegal aliens(many young, foreign all latinos, with gang tattoos acting drunk/high walking into random people) with no attention on them from "law enforcement".
I was able to manage by rummaging through waste bins to find unused, potable water bottles.
What about seniors, disabled and young Americans that need water and there is none available for them? This is ridiculous considering how much the $ the feds waste.
This is more proof government insiders are just more organized criminals robbing hardworking Americans.
They are forcing artificial water and food scarcity to kill more innocent people. They've already crossed the line killing over 1 million Americans now and counting with the Fauci CDC/FDA poison, eugenics jabs.
NOTE: I STILL HAD A GREAT TIME ON MY HIKE ENJOYING THE NATURAL SCENERY. AS USUAL, THE PROBLEMS ARE DUE TO PEOPLE(IN GOVT./BIG BUSINESS MULTINATIONAL CARTELS) WITH TOO MUCH POWER, $$ AND HUBRIS THAT REFUSE TO BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS.
THE GOVERNMENT/BIG BUSINESS CONTRACTOR CARTEL SWAMP NEEDS A MAJOR HOUSECLEANING.
_______________________________
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns,
If the government swamp creatures cared about our health, there would be running/potable water at our taxpayer paid govt. run park service facilities in the Arizona desert. During my 25+ mile hike(carrying 50 pounds of gear with no towns nearby to get water)I became extremely dehydrated expecting/needing water at at least one of three FPS facilities(Federal Park Service). Not one offered potable water but 2 were charging $12 "permit" fees to use our park.
The toilets at OHV and salt river NPS had no running water or electricity. The Saguaro Lake NPS had several toilet buildings all closed with no potable water!
There was a Sheriff station at Saguaro Lake with 6+ sheriffs deputies harassing visitors and fining them for not paying $12 permit fees(a law enforcement vehicle also stalked me because I was a walkin looking for potable water). I observed about half the visitors were probable illegal aliens(many young, foreign all latinos, with gang tattoos acting drunk/high walking into random people) with no attention on them from "law enforcement".
I was able to manage by rummaging through waste bins to find unused, potable water bottles.
What about seniors, disabled and young Americans that need water and there is none available for them? This is ridiculous considering how much the $ the feds waste.
This is more proof government insiders are just more organized criminals robbing hardworking Americans.
They are forcing artificial water and food scarcity to kill more innocent people. They've already crossed the line killing over 1 million Americans now and counting with the Fauci CDC/FDA poison, eugenics jabs.
NOTE: I STILL HAD A GREAT TIME ON MY HIKE ENJOYING THE NATURAL SCENERY. AS USUAL, THE PROBLEMS ARE DUE TO PEOPLE(IN GOVT./BIG BUSINESS MULTINATIONAL CARTELS) WITH TOO MUCH POWER, $$ AND HUBRIS THAT REFUSE TO BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS.
THE GOVERNMENT/BIG BUSINESS CONTRACTOR CARTEL SWAMP NEEDS A MAJOR HOUSECLEANING.
_______________________________
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube("THE US NATIONALIST REPORT") and Brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns,
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