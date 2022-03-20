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The ENEMY of the PEOPLE exposed again! BRIBES, White HOUSE controlled by??? PRAY!
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30 views • March 20, 2022
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Dan Crenshaw exposed again on Fox
https://twitter.com/Suzy_NotSuzy/status/1504938522100305925?s=20&;t=XyZNFWzcYwV8D-IjhwMbZA
BLM member indicted
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Dudę is swimming with girls
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Psaki moving on
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Trans swim vid
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Putin praises unity in front of 200000
https://t.me/rtnews/22467
NYT confirms laptop from hell
https://t.me/rtnews/22428
Kash Patel talks about NYT article
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/50461
NYT admits in participated
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/50457
Mocking drinking child blood
https://t.me/QWO17/22909
Reminder of Liz on CNN
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Jim Bruer comedy
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Nancy is drunk again
https://t.me/endilluminati/15045
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*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
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Audio Bible
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Connect with us in the following ways:
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Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Pave the Way
Song by Lux-Inspira
https://artlist.io/song/61101/pave-the-way?search=pave-the-way
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Dan Crenshaw exposed again on Fox
https://twitter.com/Suzy_NotSuzy/status/1504938522100305925?s=20&;t=XyZNFWzcYwV8D-IjhwMbZA
BLM member indicted
https://tinyurl.com/2p9dbbz4
Dudę is swimming with girls
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/80474
Psaki moving on
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/80440
Trans swim vid
https://t.me/rtnews/22475
Putin praises unity in front of 200000
https://t.me/rtnews/22467
NYT confirms laptop from hell
https://t.me/rtnews/22428
Kash Patel talks about NYT article
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/50461
NYT admits in participated
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/50457
Mocking drinking child blood
https://t.me/QWO17/22909
Reminder of Liz on CNN
https://t.me/QWO17/22869
Jim Bruer comedy
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3422
Nancy is drunk again
https://t.me/endilluminati/15045
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
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