A Tribute to Charles Spingola - TERROR of GOD Podcast Ep. 001

Brother Charles Spingola had a heart attack and went to be with the Lord last Monday. His son Michael just found out this morning and called me. He would have been 69 next month.

Chuck had my pickup truck and was about to drive from California to North Dakota with his carpentry tools and Harley in tow.

I have agonized over his silence for the past week, alternately thinking he was in jail or hospitalized. At least now I know.

There is not a duplicitous bone in Chuck's body.

His wife betrayed him, enlisting as many of his gullible friends as she could; took his property and inheritance. He was in torment & backslid for 10 yrs., but he repented! He was coming to live with us and work on our new TERRORofGOD podcast as my cohost.

Chuck's adulterous wife's new lover challenged him to step outside and fight at a family gathering. Chuck stepped out with him. One of them was subsequently hospitalized.

Jezebel then doubtless coerced her convalescing beau to press criminal charges against Chuck, which Chuck won in a jury trial in which she was the state's only witness.

The Lord always looked out for Chuck as a Father to the fatherless. He was my son's godfather & I thank God in Christ he is my friend.

"I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live, and whosoever liveth and believeth in me, shall never die."

- Jesus the Christ