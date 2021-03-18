EP 2373-6pm WORSE THAN OBAMA ERA- Border in 'Full-Blown' Crisis. Biden Issue Gag Order On Border Patrol

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Wednesday - MARCH 17, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
Chad Wolf, the former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, issued a warning to the Biden administration on the immigration crisis at the U.S. border, telling Fox News that President Joe Biden’s message to immigrants to stay home won’t work. “At the end of the day, these illegal migrants don’t listen to government officials,” Wolf said. “They listen to other illegals who have gotten into the U.S. that call them and tell them that they are here, they are staying in the U.S., they are not being deported or removed to their home countries.” More than 100,400 people attempted to cross the U.S. border in February, a 28 percent increase since January, according to Troy Miller, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17224
Special Guest: 6:30 - Josh Mandel is a candidate for the open Senate seat in Ohio. He is a Marine Corps veteran who was twice elected statewide in Ohio as Treasurer, where he built a reputation for taking on both Democrats and Republicans. He personally took on John Kasich on issues like common core, protecting the 2nd amendment, protecting life and the Obama Medicaid expansion. Motivated by the sham impeachment of President Trump, he’s running for Senate to further President Trump’s America First agenda in Ohio. https://joshmandel.com/ Twitter: @joshmandelohio Facebook: JoshMandel
Special Guest: 8:00 - Caroline Wetherington, Co-founder, Defend Florida and Defend our Union, President and Founder of Women for Trump Florida. DEFEND FLORIDA www.DefendFlorida.org DEFEND FLORIDA is a state-wide, citizen-driven movement formed in the wake of the 2020 election to protect Florida & Floridians from federal government overreach, to promote election integrity and to protect political speech. Rather than another group to join and attend, DEFEND FLORIDA is an idea, a movement that connects citizens, groups, faith-based organizations and clubs throughout Florida in order to UNIFY and increase our impact. Defend Florida is focused on delivering State Firewall Legislation, Defending our Vote, Constitutional Education, Civic Activation to hold our elected representatives accountable and electing true freedom-loving citizens to public office.
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