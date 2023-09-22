Create New Account
Richard Is SAFE But was KIdnapped by Jeff Petska, and Escaped !! ALL FILES Are Being Made PUBLIC !!
Published 20 hours ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/2yX33f3FBCs?si=rsJ4Ef84mwNlEdAb

https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?%2Fcategory%2F478


Quotation from original video description….”Here Are the Files I have been TRYING To Get to the (Police Dept.) I have Called the number I had for the Deputy Mermod in Order to Give him the Recordings Of RICHARD MONTBLEAU ... Nobody has returned my call even after telling the answering service that I have these Conclusive Recordings I Also Posted the Recordings of Jeff Petska Proving His Story about Richard is False .. Also Jeff was recorded saying God told him to Kidnapp Richard ...Jeff Petska is a Disturbed individual aand Richard has fallen victim to his Nefarious schemes ... I need help bringing Richard to Safety as he has escaped from Jeff and is alone and Scared on the Streets of California,,, We Sent Richard some funds he was able to use through his phone he contacted us on.. Please help us bring Richard to Safety!! Thank you"

jesus christ end time the truth

