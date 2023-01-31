EPOCH TV | Pfizer Mutating COVID-19 via ‘Directed Evolution?’; Trump Launches 2024 Campaign

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua PhilippPfizer Mutating COVID-19 via ‘Directed Evolution?’; Trump Launches 2024 Campaign🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/2024CampaignYT

The American left has launched a new movement to defund the police after police bodycam footage showed the beating and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols by police officers. Despite the fact that the officers involved were all black, the movement is again being framed around race. Yet, is race the real reason, or is there another agenda?

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 campaign for president and has outlined his policies on major issues including public safety, immigration, and the politicization of American education.

And in other news, Pfizer has released its official response to an undercover video from Project Veritas alleging that it has been looking into experiments to mutate the COVID-19 virus.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.