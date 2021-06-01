Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - Respect & Remembrance

Memorial Day 2021, Remember and Respect:Straight Shooting News 5 31 2021Tonight we will talk about Remembering, then a quick review of the news then the proper way to show respect which may surprise you …*The founders fought the monarchy and had to again in 1812 what was the war against the British and the banksters*The Civil War is the most misunderstood so we will say men of principle were willing to die for them and leave it there*Texans battled Santa Ana*Spanish American war and WWI followed.*Then WWII the fight against Tyranny, and the Korean War against Communism which was followed by The Cold War and Vietnam*Several smaller battles took place following, before the Wars in the Middle East but all in all, sacrifices were made by all that we must remember.Today we have different kind of enemy it is like a cancer eating at the very soul of our nation and must be defeated at all costs as a show of respect for those who sacrificed before usWhat is the best way to show our respect for our nation to preserve our freedoms is to carry on with their fight?After a quick rundown of the week’s news we will expose what it is we must all work to defeat in their honor freedom and the future of our country.*The Budget of the infrastructure bill is not for roadways it is too build and intensify a spy network on us all. … the plan has been put in motion to silence all the those who object to what is clearly a Communist Takeover*The Arizona Senate may be prepared to sign a deal for another 2020 election review in Maricopa County following reports that some overseers of the audit are dissatisfied with the process.*NH is doing a great job exposing the voting fraud and how the culprits are working to cover it up, and others states are doing the same.*Biden’s Head of the ATF Nominee Chipman Confirmation Hearing in front of the US Senate (clip in the show)*The US Senate voted to halt funding to China for gain of research funding neglecting to mention there are 11 labs in the US working on gain of function research* Fauci and others continue to cover up their crimes against humanity by creating as much chaos as possible*Border Crisis don’t be fooled and led to believe this is just about Democrats wanting votes like MSM claims, it is an invasion to cause chaos so many swamp creatures will never be held accountable for their crimes. Crimes so diabolical they carry the death sentence Crimes Against HUMANITY* China’s leaders want to Bomb Australia! They will be moving on Taiwan, count on it and are threatening Australia who has openly challenged them. More to come* Biden was paid off again according to a NY Post article that connected campaign contributions to a Russian Lobbyist.Respect:What is the future of any nation, the nation’s youth is the answer. What do people serve our country for, to protect us and future generations much like my dad explained when I was young. What is currently taking place?*Critical Race Theory is funded by Communists to destroy the countryPeter Wood wrote the book 1620 to counter the lies of the 1619 Project launched by the NY Times and Hananh Jones.*Do you know what your children are being taught in school?1.8 million spent on these sexually graphic books in this school district listen to the video*Critical Race Theory is funded by Communists to destroy the countryMay 29, 2021 Anti-lockdown protesters overwhelmed by police: 9 News AustraliaBiden received funds from top Russia lobbyist before Nord Stream 2 giveawayRichard Burt, a managing partner at McLarty Associates and a former US ambassador to Germany during the Reagan administration, ponied up $4,000 for Joe Biden in October 2020 and dropped another $10,000 in the lefty-aligned political action committee Unite The County in March 2020, FEC records show.In addition to violating Biden’s own campaign pledge not to take lobbyist cash, the money from Burt is particularly noteworthy as he is currently directly engaged in lobbying activities for Nord Stream 2 AG.“When Richard Burt donated to Biden Victory Fund, he failed to acknowledge that he was a registered foreign agent and was therefore ineligible to contribute,” A Democratic National Committee spokesman told The Post. “Because Burt also listed a different employer than on his [Foreign Agents Registration Act] registration, he was not flagged during our vetting process”The DNC said they had returned the cash on Thursday after The Post’s inquiry.