MIND-BLOWING Video Of Charlie Kirk’s Chief Of Staff At Shooting! - The Jimmy Dore Show
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
184 views • 1 day ago

MIND-BLOWING Video Of Charlie Kirk’s Chief Of Staff At Shooting! - The Jimmy Dore Show

Online commentator Sam Parker analyzed various videos taken the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination showing Kirk’s chief of staff, Mike McCoy, calmly walking away moments after the shooting.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger examine McCoy’s behavior before and after the shooting, raising questions about his lack of visible concern or reaction as others rush to Kirk’s aid. The conversation expands to include McCoy’s father, Pastor Rob McCoy, whose statements defending the official narrative of a radicalized Tyler Robinson shooting Kirk draw criticism for dismissing questions about the incident.

Kurt Metzger on Twitter: / kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

LINK to this video and referenced in video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jCy5KrxQqo&t=1235s

https://x.com/BasedSamParker

The Pastor Rob McCoy, clips are in this video, somewhere:  Charlie Kirk: Martyr's Seed Of Revival | Joshua 1:1-3 | Pastor Rob McCoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27Z1E5ZI-U0




