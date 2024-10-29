The Messy Beauty of SEX!

Sunday Morning Live 27 October 2024





In this episode, the host reflects on a call-in show discussing morality and listener cancellations due to financial strains. He reviews the film "Conclave" and examines the economic impact of potential political changes, highlighting disparities and trust issues in healthcare post-COVID.





The discussion shifts to the complexities of tariffs and trade, emphasizing economic inequality. Personal narratives focus on moral accountability in relationships and strategies for cultivating resilience in children. The episode concludes with a celebration of human sexuality and the beauty in life's complexities, along with a call for listener support.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022